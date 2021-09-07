checkAd

Trupanion Teams Up with Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association to Underscore the Importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within the Veterinary Profession

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 17:55  |  21   |   |   

A partnership for TruCuddle, a worldwide movement to address and offer support for challenges faced by the veterinary profession

Seattle, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, has partnered with the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) in their efforts to raise awareness of the challenges faced by veterinary professionals. The MCVMA is a non-profit organization that fosters a community of veterinary professionals from diverse backgrounds and cultures to create a mutual support network for its members.

The MCVMA was founded in 2014 to lead veterinary medicine towards the racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusivity that the profession needs to serve a multicultural society. In addition to increasing awareness of veterinary medicine in underrepresented communities, the MCVMA is collaborating on a research study that examines the connection between intersectionality and mental health in the profession.

Trupanion recently launched “TruCuddle,” a fundraising campaign that champions organizations that empower, support and educate the veterinary community. As part of that campaign, Trupanion is partnering with the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association and Not One More Vet (NOMV).

Trupanion will donate $250 - to be shared equally by NOMV and MCVMA - for every new hospital that downloads Trupanion’s payment solution software when initiated by the TruCuddle campaign. The campaign will run from June 18 through October 23.

“We need to continue to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the veterinary profession and we are proud to be working with Trupanion and others in our ongoing DEI-focused efforts,” said Dr. Christina V. Tran, past president and founding board member of the MCVMA.  “Our aim is to create an inclusive space in which veterinary professionals of diverse backgrounds can network and educate each other.”

“Trupanion recognizes the key role the MCVMA plays in contributing to public health and the importance of veterinary access in all communities,” said Travis Worra, general manager at Trupanion. “The MCVMA is leading the veterinary profession towards racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusivity and we are honored to partner with them in these efforts.”

Trupanion also recently announced its single largest charitable donation - a commitment to issue over 50,000 shares of stock, which as of September 6, is worth over $4.5 million to MightyVet in support of veterinary professionals’ career and well-being.

###

About Trupanion
 Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association
The Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2014 to address the lack of cultural, racial, and ethnic diversity within the veterinary profession. The Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association’s vision is to transform the veterinary profession into one which is inclusive and equitable, where people of underrepresented races and ethnicities are valued and supported in their careers resulting in all communities receiving the benefits of veterinary medicine. Find out more about MCVMA at mcvma.org

Contact:
Michael Nank
michael.nank@trupanion.com
 206.436.9825





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trupanion Teams Up with Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association to Underscore the Importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within the Veterinary Profession A partnership for TruCuddle, a worldwide movement to address and offer support for challenges faced by the veterinary professionSeattle, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, has partnered with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Ayr Wellness Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Owner of Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzers
FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics ...
Marathon Gold Provides Valentine Gold Project Development Update
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
BANGO PLC (“Bango”) Interim Results 
SFL - Acquisition of modern Suezmax tankers and long term charters
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...