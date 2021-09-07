Trupanion Teams Up with Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association to Underscore the Importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within the Veterinary Profession

The MCVMA was founded in 2014 to lead veterinary medicine towards the racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusivity that the profession needs to serve a multicultural society. In addition to increasing awareness of veterinary medicine in underrepresented communities, the MCVMA is collaborating on a research study that examines the connection between intersectionality and mental health in the profession.

Seattle, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets, has partnered with the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) in their efforts to raise awareness of the challenges faced by veterinary professionals. The MCVMA is a non-profit organization that fosters a community of veterinary professionals from diverse backgrounds and cultures to create a mutual support network for its members.

Trupanion recently launched “TruCuddle,” a fundraising campaign that champions organizations that empower, support and educate the veterinary community. As part of that campaign, Trupanion is partnering with the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association and Not One More Vet ( NOMV ).

Trupanion will donate $250 - to be shared equally by NOMV and MCVMA - for every new hospital that downloads Trupanion’s payment solution software when initiated by the TruCuddle campaign. The campaign will run from June 18 through October 23.

“We need to continue to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the veterinary profession and we are proud to be working with Trupanion and others in our ongoing DEI-focused efforts,” said Dr. Christina V. Tran, past president and founding board member of the MCVMA. “Our aim is to create an inclusive space in which veterinary professionals of diverse backgrounds can network and educate each other.”

“Trupanion recognizes the key role the MCVMA plays in contributing to public health and the importance of veterinary access in all communities,” said Travis Worra, general manager at Trupanion. “The MCVMA is leading the veterinary profession towards racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusivity and we are honored to partner with them in these efforts.”

Trupanion also recently announced its single largest charitable donation - a commitment to issue over 50,000 shares of stock, which as of September 6, is worth over $4.5 million to MightyVet in support of veterinary professionals’ career and well-being.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

About Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association

The Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2014 to address the lack of cultural, racial, and ethnic diversity within the veterinary profession. The Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association’s vision is to transform the veterinary profession into one which is inclusive and equitable, where people of underrepresented races and ethnicities are valued and supported in their careers resulting in all communities receiving the benefits of veterinary medicine. Find out more about MCVMA at mcvma.org