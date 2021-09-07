checkAd

Adocia Announces First Half 2021 Financial Results and Provides an Update on Activities

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announces today its financial results for the six months ended June 30th, 2021.

Half-year consolidated financial statements, expressed according to IFRS guidelines, underwent limited review by the statutory auditors and subsequently have been approved at the Board of Director’s meeting held today.

"Our strategy is based on the late-stage development of our ultra-rapid insulin in China and the studies launched on our insulin and amylin combinations, whose expected performance could significantly improve the treatment of diabetic patients.” Gérard Soula, CEO of Adocia, commented, "In parallel, the first results obtained in the fields of cell therapy and obesity are really promising."

Key financial results

The table below compares the condensed consolidated financial statements prepared for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively:

In (€) thousands

 

06/30/2021
6 months

 

06/30/2020
6 months

Revenue

 

402

 

622

Grants, research tax credits and others

 

2 126

 

2 950

Operating revenue

 

2 528

 

3 572

Operating expenses

 

(12 168)

 

(14 713)

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

(9 639)

 

(11 140)

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

