Adocia Announces First Half 2021 Financial Results and Provides an Update on Activities

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) (Paris:ADOC), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announces today its financial results for the six months ended June 30th, 2021.

Half-year consolidated financial statements, expressed according to IFRS guidelines, underwent limited review by the statutory auditors and subsequently have been approved at the Board of Director’s meeting held today.