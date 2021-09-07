WISeKey to Showcase its European Cybersecurity Solutions at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) in Lille, France

WISeKey Semiconductors to assist E uropean U nion in reaching its goal of becoming independent in chip power with 20% global share ; currently , WISeKey IoT has an install ed base of over 1.6 billion chips in virtually all IoT sectors (smartcards, satellites, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.)

WISeKey’s products and solutions are certified as Common Criteria compliant, and its Information Security Management System, as a whole, is certified by an independent organization against the ISO 27001:2013 standard



Geneva, Switzerland – September 7, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that it will be showcasing its end-to-end solutions for Cybersecurity and IoT at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC), which will take place from September 7-9, in Lille, France.

WISeKey Semiconductors’ latest MS 6003 secure microcontroller is currently deployed in secure storage applications and FIDO authentication tokens which are at the core of cybersecurity best practices across all industries. WISeKey’s current installed base exceeds 1.6 billion chips in virtually all IoT sectors (smartcards, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.).



COVID pandemic resulted in a global disruption of the supply chain for semiconductors, and WISeKey Semiconductors, the French based subsidiary of WISeKey, is making a significant contribution towards the European Union’s Digital Compass plan, initiated in early 2021, which has set a goal of producing a fifth of the advanced semiconductors supply worldwide. As part of the Digital Compass plan, the EU will invest approximately 140 billion euros into the digital sector over the next two to three years. This E.U. vision echoes the U.S. pursuit of a tech supply chain that is independent of China.

WISeKey is uniquely positioned to assist in this endeavor with its French semiconductors-based Cybersecurity solutions. Indeed, WISeKey’s MS 6003 secure microcontroller has recently been awarded the Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification by the French National Agency for IT Security (Agence de Sécurité des Systèmes d’Informations - ANSSI).