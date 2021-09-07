Open Dutch Fiber selects Solutions 30 as partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in the Netherlands

Open Dutch Fiber, an independent platform financed by KKR and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), has selected Solutions30 as one of its key partners to deploy Fiber-to-the-Home (“FTTH”) broadband in the Netherlands, across urban and higher population density areas, delivering high-quality fiber connections to Dutch households.

Open Dutch Fiber has entrusted Solutions 30 to roll out FTTH in multiple projects during the coming years, starting with the first project in Q4 of this year.

This contract opens up a new growth phase for Solutions30 in the Netherlands and demonstrates its ability to replicate the virtuous business model operated in France.

Commenting on this agreement, Michael Griffioen, CEO of Open Dutch Fiber, said: “Like us, Solutions 30 is a new ambitious player on the Dutch market. Solutions 30’s knowledge of deploying fiber networks in urban areas internationally gives us the opportunity to rapidly further our ambitions in the Netherlands.”

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions 30, stated: “We would like to thank Open Dutch Fiber for their trust. Solutions 30’s expertise in deploying fiber optics, gained on the French, Polish and Spanish markets, will be a critical asset in order to support the fast ramp-up of the FTTH deployments in the Netherlands. We are fully ready to translate our commitments into actions and very proud to be part of such a key project for the country. This success is strategic for our Group and proves the relevance of our growing strategy which enjoys great momentum throughout Europe”.

About Open Dutch Fiber

Open Dutch Fiber is the independent party for the construction and deployment of open Fiber-to-the-Home-networks. Their ambition is to provide 1 million Dutch households with FttH broadband within five years, focusing mainly on the urban and higher population density areas. T-Mobile is the first major tenant of the network. This will enable even more households in the Netherlands to have access to super-fast internet via the most modern infrastructure. Open Dutch Fiber was founded in early 2021 with KKR Infrastructure and DTCP as shareholders.

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com





