BOUYGUES SUBMITS BID TO ACQUIRE EQUANS

The proposed acquisition of Equans forms part of Bouygues’ strategy aimed at creating a major player in multi-technical services within the Group.

As stated on 26 August at its first-half 2021 results presentation, Bouygues will not require a capital increase to finance this acquisition.

The divestment process initiated by the seller is competitive and confidential. Bouygues will disclose more information to the market in due course if necessary.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 129,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS CONTACT:

INVESTORS@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Attachment