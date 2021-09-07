Ubisoft Appoints Igor Manceau as Chief Creative Officer

Download the PDF version.

PARIS, FRANCE — September 7, 2021 – Today, Ubisoft announced that Igor Manceau, a Creative Director with more than 20-years’ experience at the company, is being appointed as its Chief Creative Officer. Manceau will report to Ubisoft CEO and Co-Founder Yves Guillemot and will serve as a member of Ubisoft’s Executive Committee.

As the company’s Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Manceau will be responsible for defining and nurturing Ubisoft’s overall creative vision and guiding the creative direction of its games so that they are accessible, irresistible, and enriching for all players. Manceau will work closely with stakeholders in all the company’s studios to include diverse perspectives and sensibilities that will feed the creative spirit of the group. In addition to Ubisoft’s creative teams, Manceau will work closely with Virginie Haas, Chief Studios Operating Officer, Sandrine Caloiaro, Chief Portfolio Officer, and their respective groups to organically grow Ubisoft’s owned franchises and identify opportunities to create new titles that can succeed in new or emerging game genres.

Manceau joined Ubisoft in 1998 as part of the business marketing team. In 2003, he became Director of Editorial Marketing in the Montreal studio, where he participated in the positioning and creative marketing for several of Ubisoft’s largest franchises, including Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and Splinter Cell. In 2006, he launched and led a team charged with concepting casual games, then served as a creative consultant for many titles including multiple opuses of Assassin’s Creed. Manceau joined Ubisoft Annecy in 2014 to take on the creative direction of Steep, an award-winning extreme sports game that developed a dedicated community of social players. Since 2017, as Creative Director of Riders Republic, Manceau and the Annecy team have leveraged technological developments and new player trends to create a highly innovative, massive multiplayer, open-world playground that offers a huge variety of competitive, co-op, and solo action and challenges.

“It is a real honor for me to lead and support the passionate and incredibly talented group of people responsible for the creative direction of Ubisoft’s games,” said Manceau. “We have some of the best creative minds in the industry at Ubisoft, and I’m looking forward to partnering with them to increase our games’ focus on innovation, quality and differentiation, so that we’re continuing to deliver truly memorable, entertaining and enriching experiences for our players.”

The selection committee for the CCO role, including Guillemot and an executive recruitment firm, noted Manceau’s track record of guiding creative direction for diverse game types, his capacity to devise concepts that appeal to social players and new audiences, and his consummate team leadership and collaboration as qualities that will help him succeed in this position.

“Igor is one of the most experienced, innovative, and well-respected creative directors at Ubisoft and in the video game industry at large,” said Guillemot. “He has a deep understanding of players’ motivations, a strong intuition for reaching new markets and an exemplary leadership style. I’m confident Igor will partner closely with our deep pool of talented creative directors and editorial leads to align and motivate our teams around a shared vision that strengthens and expands the breadth of Ubisoft’s portfolio of games, helping us to delight current players and appeal to new ones.”

