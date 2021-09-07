Digital Ally’s Healthcare Unit Announces Second Acquisition and Letter of Intent for Additional Acquisitions

Lenexa, KS, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announces that its new healthcare subsidiary, Nobility Healthcare, LLC, has acquired a second medical billing company located in the Midwest with annual revenues of approximately $3.0 million. This closely-held company was founded over 48 years ago and provides revenue cycle management services (RCM) for over 40 clients who are located chiefly in the Midwest and practice in diverse specialties, including radiology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, internal medicine and cardiology. It also has developed software systems for comprehensive practice management and government-certified EHR (electronic health records).

The purchase price was $2,920,000 with approximately 77% paid in cash at the closing and the balance through an earn-out promissory note bearing interest at 3% payable over 34 months. The earnout note is subject to adjustment based on future revenues and client retention of the acquired company.

This latest acquisition gives Nobility Healthcare an anticipated annual revenue run-rate of approximately $4.0 million. In addition, it recently entered into a letter of intent to acquire two additional medical billing companies with combined expected annual revenues of $3.7 million for purchase prices totaling $3.4 million and payment terms similar to the recently acquired RCM company. The letter of intent, which is non-binding, is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence and mutually acceptable definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that Nobility Healthcare will complete the acquisition of these companies or the final terms of the definitive agreements.

“We are excited with the rapid progress of our new healthcare subsidiary. It is implementing a roll up strategy by targeting the acquisition of accretive privately owned RCM companies. As we explained in June, we capitalized the subsidiary with $13.5 million to make strategic acquisitions of privately held RCM companies that will provide recurring revenues and consistent profits. Nobility Healthcare has used a portion of these funds to make the cash payments required in its first two acquisitions, as well as to provide working capital. As with our first acquisition, this latest purchase is an established company with a stable, diverse client portfolio and successful track record. Consistent with our business plan, we expect to provide superior RCM services for maximum client retention after completion of the acquisition while we implement cost reductions and economies of scale to expand profit margins with the RCM company’s integration into our healthcare subsidiary,” stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally.