checkAd

One World Universe, Inc. Provides September Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 18:10  |  59   |   |   

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to provide its shareholders with a corporate update.

One World Universe is currently working on multiple projects simultaneously in attempts to provide value with both near- and long-term potential and sustainability. Our security company project falls within the J. Craig Holding Corp. portfolio of companies where the newly formed corporation will be deemed as an asset of One World Universe. Management reemphasizes its business model is to form new innovative companies within emerging sectors, acquire distressed businesses with key potential and incubate and accelerate these assets along with assisting new companies—all with a goal of supporting these businesses/assets to be their own public company once they reach and meet certain criteria. We are happy to share that the website should be live at www.GlobalSecurityTransport.com within the next 24 hours.

“Global Security Transport Corporation (GSTC) will be our second asset to eventually publicly trade under its own ticker symbol.  J. Craig Holding Corp., OWUV’s parent company, reverse merged into Ultra Pure Water Technologies last year and successfully designated its subsidiary One World Universe Inc. as a publicly trading entity. In the interim the company will be funded internally with non-dilutive capital.  Once we are ready to spin-off GSTC into its own public vehicle, the company may elect to hold the majority controlling share interest as an asset of One World Universe or potentially give shareholders of record a piece of GSTC in the form of a dividend,” stated Caren Currier, CFO.

Global Security Transport Corp. will offer a wide variety of security services but will specialize in asset transport, training, and loss prevention. The company will work locally, nationally, and internationally and is trained and licensed at state and federal levels. Shareholders should anticipate future announcements regarding the growth of GSTC including the addition of new clients, team members and international partners later this month. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

One World Universe, Inc. Provides September Shareholder Update HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Ayr Wellness Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Owner of Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzers
FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics ...
Marathon Gold Provides Valentine Gold Project Development Update
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
BANGO PLC (“Bango”) Interim Results 
SFL - Acquisition of modern Suezmax tankers and long term charters
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...