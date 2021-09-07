One World Universe, Inc. Provides September Shareholder Update

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to provide its shareholders with a corporate update.



One World Universe is currently working on multiple projects simultaneously in attempts to provide value with both near- and long-term potential and sustainability. Our security company project falls within the J. Craig Holding Corp. portfolio of companies where the newly formed corporation will be deemed as an asset of One World Universe. Management reemphasizes its business model is to form new innovative companies within emerging sectors, acquire distressed businesses with key potential and incubate and accelerate these assets along with assisting new companies—all with a goal of supporting these businesses/assets to be their own public company once they reach and meet certain criteria. We are happy to share that the website should be live at www.GlobalSecurityTransport.com within the next 24 hours.

“Global Security Transport Corporation (GSTC) will be our second asset to eventually publicly trade under its own ticker symbol. J. Craig Holding Corp., OWUV’s parent company, reverse merged into Ultra Pure Water Technologies last year and successfully designated its subsidiary One World Universe Inc. as a publicly trading entity. In the interim the company will be funded internally with non-dilutive capital. Once we are ready to spin-off GSTC into its own public vehicle, the company may elect to hold the majority controlling share interest as an asset of One World Universe or potentially give shareholders of record a piece of GSTC in the form of a dividend,” stated Caren Currier, CFO.

Global Security Transport Corp. will offer a wide variety of security services but will specialize in asset transport, training, and loss prevention. The company will work locally, nationally, and internationally and is trained and licensed at state and federal levels. Shareholders should anticipate future announcements regarding the growth of GSTC including the addition of new clients, team members and international partners later this month.