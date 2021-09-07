checkAd

Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue

Press release – Paris, 7 September 2021

As part of its permanent focus on optimizing its capital and debt structure, Danone announces today that it has successfully priced its issue of €500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes (the “New Notes”), taking advantage of favorable market conditions (the “New Issue”).

Proceeds of the New Issue will be used for the general corporate purposes, including to refinance part of Danone's existing €1.25 billion undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes callable in March 2023 (ISIN: FR0013292828) (the “Existing Notes”) to be purchased in the context of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”).

The New Issue consists of a euro-denominated undated deeply subordinated notes offering a fixed resettable coupon of 1%, with a first call date on 16 December 2026. The New Notes will be fully accounted as equity in accordance with IFRS standards and will be treated as 50% equity by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s in their credit metrics.

The settlement of the New Issue is expected to take place on 16 September 2021 and the New Notes will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The prospectus containing the terms and conditions of the New Notes will be available on Danone’s website at the following address: http://www.danone.com/en/for-you/investors/investor-center/debt-rating.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “forecast”, “foresee", “likely”, “may”, “should”, “goal”, “target”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “predict”, “continue”, “convinced” and “confident”, the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Danone’s operation of its business and the future operation, direction and success of Danone’s business.

Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Danone’s Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available on www.danone.com).

