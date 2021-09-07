Danone successfully prices a €500 million hybrid bond issue

As part of its permanent focus on optimizing its capital and debt structure, Danone announces today that it has successfully priced its issue of €500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes (the “ New Notes ”), taking advantage of favorable market conditions (the “ New Issue ”).

Proceeds of the New Issue will be used for the general corporate purposes, including to refinance part of Danone's existing €1.25 billion undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes callable in March 2023 (ISIN: FR0013292828) (the “Existing Notes”) to be purchased in the context of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”).

The New Issue consists of a euro-denominated undated deeply subordinated notes offering a fixed resettable coupon of 1%, with a first call date on 16 December 2026. The New Notes will be fully accounted as equity in accordance with IFRS standards and will be treated as 50% equity by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s in their credit metrics.

The settlement of the New Issue is expected to take place on 16 September 2021 and the New Notes will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The prospectus containing the terms and conditions of the New Notes will be available on Danone’s website at the following address: http://www.danone.com/en/for-you/investors/investor-center/debt-rating.

