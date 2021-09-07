checkAd

Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD Property, BC

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 18:30  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of activities on the Copperview Property, located contiguous to the north, south, and west of the "MPD …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of activities on the Copperview Property, located contiguous to the north, south, and west of the "MPD Property" owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. ("Kodiak") (TSX-V: KDK). Field activities have continued over the summer including soil and rock geochemistry, a MT Mobile geophysical airborne survey and prospecting and geological mapping.

Samples have been collected by an independent contractor team at the Mob-8 Minfile showing (Minfile 092HNE154, BC government designation) as well as a total of 57 rock samples taken over the Deadman Lake area of the West Copperview claims. In addition, 230 soil samples were taken over the same area, with assay results pending.

Mike England, president of Golden Lake, states: "While drilling and sampling is ongoing at our flagship Jewel Ridge project in Nevada we have also been advancing our Copperview project in BC. We are eager to receive further results from Jewel Ridge as well as results from ongoing Copperview programs imminently."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Location map of the MOB - 8 Showing and MT Mobile Geophysical Survey

MobileMT Geophysical Survey

Expert Geophysics Limited (EGL) conducted a helicopter-borne MobileMT electromagnetic and magnetic survey in June 2021 over the Company's North Copperview and South Copperview claims. The purpose of the survey was mapping bedrock structure and lithology, including possible alteration and mineralization zones, observing apparent conductivity corresponding to different frequencies, inverting EM data to obtain the distribution of resistivity with depth, and using VLF EM and magnetic data to study properties of the bedrock units. A total of 9 production flights were flown to complete 1072 line-kilometers of the survey over two blocks; North Block with 770 line-kilometers of the survey over a 155 sq.km area; South Block with 302 line-kilometers of the survey over a 115 sq.km area.

The MobileMT data is continuing to being reviewed and assessed by the Company's contract geophysicist, however two significant targets have been identified on the North Copperview claims, the Conglin Creek Target and the Vinson Lake target.

Foto: Accesswire

Conglin Creek Target

The Conglin Creek Minfile showing area covers a strong magnetic high anomaly with a resistivity low and conductivity high, southwest and southeast of Missezula Lake. The Conglin Creek Minfile showing is located approximately 6 kilometers northwest of the Gate and Prime zones on Kodiak's MPF property. A soil geochemistry survey completed by the Company returned copper-in-soils values up to 345 parts per million ("ppm") and anomalies (defined by 100 and 200 ppm Cu) correlate well with historic soil survey over the same area. Additional historic geochemical data was also compiled from the 1990s and the strong copper-in-soil anomaly has a strike length of greater than 3 kilometers and is open to the south-east. The Conglin Creek geochemical and geophysical anomalies will be high priority targets for diamond drilling.

Seite 1 von 2
Golden Lake Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD Property, BC VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of activities on the Copperview Property, located contiguous to the north, south, and west of the "MPD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...