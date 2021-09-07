Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD Property, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of activities on the Copperview Property, located contiguous to the north, south, and west of the "MPD …

Samples have been collected by an independent contractor team at the Mob-8 Minfile showing (Minfile 092HNE154, BC government designation) as well as a total of 57 rock samples taken over the Deadman Lake area of the West Copperview claims. In addition, 230 soil samples were taken over the same area, with assay results pending.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of activities on the Copperview Property, located contiguous to the north, south, and west of the "MPD Property" owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. ("Kodiak") (TSX-V: KDK). Field activities have continued over the summer including soil and rock geochemistry, a MT Mobile geophysical airborne survey and prospecting and geological mapping.

Mike England, president of Golden Lake, states: "While drilling and sampling is ongoing at our flagship Jewel Ridge project in Nevada we have also been advancing our Copperview project in BC. We are eager to receive further results from Jewel Ridge as well as results from ongoing Copperview programs imminently."

Figure 1. Location map of the MOB - 8 Showing and MT Mobile Geophysical Survey

MobileMT Geophysical Survey

Expert Geophysics Limited (EGL) conducted a helicopter-borne MobileMT electromagnetic and magnetic survey in June 2021 over the Company's North Copperview and South Copperview claims. The purpose of the survey was mapping bedrock structure and lithology, including possible alteration and mineralization zones, observing apparent conductivity corresponding to different frequencies, inverting EM data to obtain the distribution of resistivity with depth, and using VLF EM and magnetic data to study properties of the bedrock units. A total of 9 production flights were flown to complete 1072 line-kilometers of the survey over two blocks; North Block with 770 line-kilometers of the survey over a 155 sq.km area; South Block with 302 line-kilometers of the survey over a 115 sq.km area.

The MobileMT data is continuing to being reviewed and assessed by the Company's contract geophysicist, however two significant targets have been identified on the North Copperview claims, the Conglin Creek Target and the Vinson Lake target.

Conglin Creek Target

The Conglin Creek Minfile showing area covers a strong magnetic high anomaly with a resistivity low and conductivity high, southwest and southeast of Missezula Lake. The Conglin Creek Minfile showing is located approximately 6 kilometers northwest of the Gate and Prime zones on Kodiak's MPF property. A soil geochemistry survey completed by the Company returned copper-in-soils values up to 345 parts per million ("ppm") and anomalies (defined by 100 and 200 ppm Cu) correlate well with historic soil survey over the same area. Additional historic geochemical data was also compiled from the 1990s and the strong copper-in-soil anomaly has a strike length of greater than 3 kilometers and is open to the south-east. The Conglin Creek geochemical and geophysical anomalies will be high priority targets for diamond drilling.