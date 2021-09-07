checkAd

EQT Partners to Sell 6% of Company's Share Capital

Autor: PLX AI
07.09.2021, 18:23  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – EQT Partners (as of the time of the IPO, including both existing and former Partners) will sell 63 million shares representing 6 percent of EQT share capital and 11 percent of Partners’ combined current shares and votes in EQT to Swedish …

  • (PLX AI) – EQT Partners (as of the time of the IPO, including both existing and former Partners) will sell 63 million shares representing 6 percent of EQT share capital and 11 percent of Partners’ combined current shares and votes in EQT to Swedish and international institutional investors through an accelerated book-building process.
  • Wallenberg Investments AB has committed to purchase shares representing 1 percent of EQT AB’s current share capital
  • Shares are less than half of the release previously scheduled for September 2022 as part of the lock-up structure set at the time of the IPO, are now released. The remaining part of the original 2022 lock-up will be subject to an extended lock-up period
  • No material share sales by Partners employed by the EQT AB Group are expected in the two-year period from September 2021 until 2023. Shares representing a further 8 percent of EQT AB’s current share capital are released in September 2023


