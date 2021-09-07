Lyfjasalinn ehf’s bid for 100% of the shares in Lyfjaval ehf. and the Landakot real estate company ehf. was accepted on 25 June 2021. The acceptance of the offer to buy, and a concurrent increase in share capital, will bring Skeljungur's holding in Lyfsalinn ehf. to 56%.



The Competition Authority agreed to the acquisition today and saw no reason for further deliberation regarding the merger, which is approved without any conditions.

