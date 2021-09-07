The main results of the meeting were the following:

A shareholders' meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 7 September 2021 at 4:00 pm at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

The election of one member and one alternate member to the Board of Directors of the bank was concluded. The following member was elected to the Board of Directors:

Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir

The following alternate member was elected:

Helga Jóhanna Oddsdóttir

There were no further topics on the agenda.