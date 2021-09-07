checkAd

Lucina Analytics to Provide Maternity Solutions for Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021   

Lucina Analytics today announced its partnership with Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc. (Summit Re) to help mothers and babies nationwide. This will enable the use of cutting-edge analytics to identify high-risk pregnancies among Summit Re’s managed care clients, thereby helping to reduce both preterm births and maternal mortality.

Preterm births and maternal mortality are national crises, with rates in the United States higher than any other developed country. The U.S. was given a “C-” grade by the March of Dimes on its latest Preterm Birth Report Card, with 10.2% of babies delivered dangerously early. The preterm birth rate is almost 40% higher nationally for Black women.

Legislative efforts throughout the country also are focused on maternal mortality, with the recent passage by Congress of laws to make the delivery process safer for women.

Lucina Analytics uses advanced analytics to ensure all moms get the care they deserve. Lucina identifies pregnancies earlier (86% in the first and second trimesters) and then risk-stratifies mothers so that health plan Care Managers may engage with them and help mitigate the risk of early delivery.

“Lucina Analytics has been working for more than five years to improve the health of moms and babies, delivering better outcomes and financial sustainability,” said Kevin Bramer, CEO. “We are excited to partner with Summit Re to empower it to extend those same results.”

Among its services, Summit Re offers managed care solutions to assist health plans, provider groups, self-funded employers, and other managed care organizations, particularly in high-cost areas, such as complex neonates.

“Lucina’s solution will allow our clients to find pregnant women earlier than ever and reach out to them to offer help in their time of need,” commented Kathy Clark, BSN, CMCN, RIT, Assistant Vice President, Director of Managed Care for Summit Re. “We are confident this early identification will improve outcomes for moms, babies, and our client partners.”

Lucina Analytics is an operating division of Unified Women’s Healthcare, the largest physician practice management company for women’s healthcare in North America, that remains committed to its vision for “all women to have the best healthcare in the world.” Armed with the cutting-edge technology and expertise needed to achieve dramatic improvements in delivery outcomes, Lucina creates strategic payor partnerships to equally fulfill that vision for women who may not be able to visit an affiliated Unified medical practice.

