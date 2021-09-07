SIGA Technologies CEO to Speak at NCT USA Conference September 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Phil Gomez, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be a speaker at the NCT USA conference on September 8, in Baltimore, Maryland.



Dr. Gomez will be giving a presentation "Antiviral Drugs: Adapting Capabilities for an Effective Response to Future Epidemic Outbreaks" and will join a panel with leadership from Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to discuss future pandemic preparedness. "As we begin to understand the lessons learned from COVID-19, we are reminded that antiviral drugs are challenging to develop, but critical to any pandemic preparedness plan," said Dr. Gomez. "TPOXX is an incredible case study in development and deployment of an antiviral drug for smallpox, and we are working to expand regulatory approvals for additional orthropox viruses and post-exposure prophylactic use. Preparedness is more efficient and saves lives relative to response, and robust stockpiling of products like TPOXX is important to ensure outbreaks do not rapidly spiral out of control. I look forward to discussing these lessons learned and future preparedness opportunities at the NCT USA conference," Dr. Gomez noted.