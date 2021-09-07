SIGA Technologies CEO to Speak at NCT USA Conference September 8, 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Phil Gomez, the Company’s Chief
Executive Officer, will be a speaker at the NCT USA conference on September 8, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Dr. Gomez will be giving a presentation "Antiviral Drugs: Adapting Capabilities for an Effective Response to Future Epidemic Outbreaks" and will join a panel with leadership from Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to discuss future pandemic preparedness. "As we begin to understand the lessons learned from COVID-19, we are reminded that antiviral drugs are challenging to develop, but critical to any pandemic preparedness plan," said Dr. Gomez. "TPOXX is an incredible case study in development and deployment of an antiviral drug for smallpox, and we are working to expand regulatory approvals for additional orthropox viruses and post-exposure prophylactic use. Preparedness is more efficient and saves lives relative to response, and robust stockpiling of products like TPOXX is important to ensure outbreaks do not rapidly spiral out of control. I look forward to discussing these lessons learned and future preparedness opportunities at the NCT USA conference," Dr. Gomez noted.
ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and TPOXX
SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the U.S. Government maintains a stockpile of TPOXX for treatment of smallpox. Over the past decade, the U.S. Government has procured, or has current orders for, approximately $705 million of TPOXX for such stockpile. Under the current procurement contract with the U.S. Government, there are approximately $300 million of procurement-related options for oral and IV TPOXX remaining for future exercise. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox in 2018. The full label is here: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fce826ab-4d6a .... For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.
