checkAd

Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to Meet Surging Demand Despite Labor Shortages

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 19:18  |  46   |   |   

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced that Fortune 100 retailers and multinational shipping and delivery services companies are relying on its Intelligent Enterprise Robotics solutions to increase capacity and meet surging consumer demand, even as the labor market tightens.

Retailers and logistics companies are currently experiencing a convergence of growth in eCommerce, a rise of on-demand expectations driven in part by the pandemic, ever-increasing competitive pressures across the industry, and a decrease in labor availability. This superfecta is putting even more pressure on the need to transform operations and to invest in AI-enabled automation as a tool to meet soaring consumer expectations and these other operational pressures. This need will only continue to grow as retailers head into the holiday season and hiring for warehouse jobs through the pandemic continues to deepen. According to a survey conducted by executive search firm Korn Ferry, 52% of retailers said they were having "significant challenges" hiring warehouse employees.

“The pressures today are even greater, and we are seeing a continued uptick in energy for our solutions,” said Steve Johnson, President and COO, Berkshire Grey. “In order to meet demand and scale on a variety of fronts, we have expanded our supply chain, engineering and installation capabilities. We have also announced multiple new partnerships which add both strategic and tactical capabilities.”

Berkshire Grey’s Intelligent Enterprise Robotics solutions enable enterprises to meet consumer expectations for on-demand delivery through intelligent robotic automation of eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment and package handling. Berkshire Grey designs and delivers a complete suite of warehouse automation services including:

  • AI-enabled picking
  • AI-enabled mobility
  • System orchestration
  • Cloud monitoring and analytics
  • A full portfolio of professional services such as manufacturing, installation, commissioning, maintenance, software updates and operation

Berkshire Grey recent announcements and mentions include:

  • Increased total orders since inception to $148 million at June 30, 2021, up from $114 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Increased backlog to $95 million at June 30, 2021, up from $70 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Became a publicly-traded company and trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “BGRY” on July 22, 2021.
  • Announcement of Berkshire Grey’s $23M+ order with a global retailer which is focused on automated same-day grocery fulfillment of online orders.
  • Berkshire Grey’s package handling systems, which are busy processing eCommerce packages, were recently noted in an Enterprise AI article.
  • Expansion of senior management team to include Customer Experience and Investor Relations (below).
  • Expansion of Picking with Purpose program with the United Way (below).
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to Meet Surging Demand Despite Labor Shortages A Media Snippet accompanying this release is available by clicking on the image or link below:  BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...