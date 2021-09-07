checkAd

Cal-Bay International Expands Corporate Operations To Include Digital Asset Technologies

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company is expanding the new corporate operations as a holding company for innovative Medical Technologies, Digital Assets and creating a …

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company is expanding the new corporate operations as a holding company for innovative Medical Technologies, Digital Assets and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and around the world. Additionally, the company plans to create an advisory board to identify organizations who desire to promote the welfare of others expressed especially by focusing on utilization of our digital asset technologies to support these causes.

Cal-Bay will be launching the new website this week integrating the new look and direction for the company.

Company CEO Luke Joseph stated, "In response to a number of recent shareholder inquiries the previous custodianship lawsuit from prior management was amicably settled between the parties and the suit is now fully satisfied and dismissed with the Nevada courts".

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

Cal-Bay International, Inc.
Contact: (877) 372-0716
Email: info@cbyintl.com
Website: www.cbyintl.com

SOURCE: Cal-Bay International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663005/Cal-Bay-International-Expands-Corpor ...

