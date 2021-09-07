Cal-Bay International Expands Corporate Operations To Include Digital Asset Technologies

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company is expanding the new corporate operations as a holding company for innovative Medical Technologies, Digital Assets and creating a …

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company is expanding the new corporate operations as a holding company for innovative Medical Technologies, Digital Assets and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and around the world. Additionally, the company plans to create an advisory board to identify organizations who desire to promote the welfare of others expressed especially by focusing on utilization of our digital asset technologies to support these causes.

Cal-Bay will be launching the new website this week integrating the new look and direction for the company.