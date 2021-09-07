checkAd

Aptar Mourns Death of Longtime Board Member, Dr. Joanne Smith

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 19:21  |  29   |   |   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) today announced with great sadness that Dr. Joanne Smith, a valued longtime member of the Board of Directors, has passed away.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005752/en/

Dr. Joanne Smith, Director and Chairwoman of the Corporate Governance Committee, AptarGroup, Inc. (Photo: Aptar)

Dr. Joanne Smith, Director and Chairwoman of the Corporate Governance Committee, AptarGroup, Inc. (Photo: Aptar)

“Joanne was a deeply committed member of our Board and a dear friend. We are extremely grateful for her leadership, guidance and wisdom over the past 22 years. Her energy, business acumen and friendship will be missed by all,” said George Fotiades, Chairman of the Board.

In addition to having served faithfully on Aptar’s Board since 1999, Dr. Smith was the Chairwoman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

“Her deep market insights, especially in the healthcare sector, and passionate and approachable leadership style were immensely valued by our organization. Joanne’s contributions were integral to Aptar’s success and our vibrant culture,” stated Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

About Aptar
 Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Aptargroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptar Mourns Death of Longtime Board Member, Dr. Joanne Smith AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) today announced with great sadness that Dr. Joanne Smith, a valued longtime member of the Board of Directors, has passed away. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Aptar Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Voluntis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten