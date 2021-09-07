NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter 07-Sep-2021 / 19:32 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter

Stans, Switzerland I 7 September 2021 - SoftwareONE today announced that around 8.6 million shares, representing approximately 5.4% of SoftwareONE's share capital, will be sold by shareholders and placed in the market.

SoftwareONE has been informed that KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter are selling a total of around 8.6 million SoftwareONE shares (approximately 5.4% of the share capital) which are being placed in the market. The transaction is in line with the sell-down coordination agreed among the major shareholders in connection with SoftwareONE's IPO in October 2019.



Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.