checkAd

EQS-Adhoc SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2021, 19:32  |  54   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter

07-Sep-2021 / 19:32 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

Media Release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter

Stans, Switzerland I 7 September 2021 - SoftwareONE today announced that around 8.6 million shares, representing approximately 5.4% of SoftwareONE's share capital, will be sold by shareholders and placed in the market.

SoftwareONE has been informed that KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter are selling a total of around 8.6 million SoftwareONE shares (approximately 5.4% of the share capital) which are being placed in the market. The transaction is in line with the sell-down coordination agreed among the major shareholders in connection with SoftwareONE's IPO in October 2019.


CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

 

 

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

Seite 1 von 5
SoftwareONE Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SoftwareONE announces that it has been informed about the sale and placement of shares by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter 07-Sep-2021 / 19:32 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Pond Technologies: 'The world needs an algae-based bioeconomy'.
DGAP-News: SFC Energy unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit indischen Unternehmen BEL und FCTec - Partner ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit Ziel von EUR 5 Mrd. beim Konzernumsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Provides Update on Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101 in the ...
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO ENGINEER A NEW HPV VACCINE INITIATED
DGAP-News: SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces its intention to launch a private placement and ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:52 UhrSoftwareONE Shareholders Including KKR Sell 5.4% of Share Capital
PLX AI | Analysen
19:32 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Information über den Verkauf und die Platzierung von Aktien durch KKR und die Erben von Patrick Winter
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21SoftwareONE Earnings Miss Consensus; Appoints New CFO
PLX AI | Analysen
26.08.21EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE erzielt solides Ergebnis mit beschleunigten Investitionen in weiteres Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE appoints Rodolfo J. Savitzky as new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE delivers solid results with accelerated investments in growth in H1 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE ernennt Rodolfo J. Savitzky als neuen Group Chief Financial Officer und Nachfolger von Hans Grüter, der per Ende 2021 in den Ruhestand tritt
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs