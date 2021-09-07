checkAd

Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small Businesses

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 19:35  |  40   |   |   

Smart Released a Special Report for Policymakers on How the Auto IRA/Plan Legislation Will Enhance Retirement Security for Americans, and How Simple it is for Small Employers to ComplyNASHVILLE, TN  / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Smart, a …

Smart Released a Special Report for Policymakers on How the Auto IRA/Plan Legislation Will Enhance Retirement Security for Americans, and How Simple it is for Small Employers to Comply

NASHVILLE, TN  / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Smart, a leading retirement technology business and one of the largest global recordkeepers, today released a special report for policymakers entitled "Smart Strongly Supports Auto IRA/Plan Legislation to Enhance Retirement Security," describing how requiring employers to maintain a retirement plan can lead to a substantial leap in overall plan participation and retirement coverage for Americans.

Smart also surveyed over 800 small UK businesses that use the Smart Pension Master Trust platform to offer a retirement plan, and revealed that offering a retirement plan can be done in a way that is very simple for small employers to comply with. The majority of small employers surveyed said the administration of retirement plans is considered "routine" or "easy."

Ninety-four percent of businesses with 10 or fewer employees report spending an hour or less administering the plan each month. Interestingly, it is only among businesses with more than 100 employees that a majority report spending more than an hour each month on plan administration. Only 8% of all surveyed employers reported that the plan administration was a "significant additional burden."

Following legislation in the UK requiring large and small employers to offer a retirement plan, private sector retirement plan participation rose from 42% in 2012 to 86% in 2019. The increase in participation was very consistent across all participant groups, including those that are typically the least engaged, such as the young, part-time workers, low earners and those working for micro-employers.

While the proposed US legislation is similar in many aspects to the UK legislation, it contains several features that make it even easier and less expensive for employers to comply with, such as:

  • The smallest US employers are exempt from the requirement to maintain a retirement plan. Employers with five or fewer employees, employers that have not been in existence for two years, churches, and governments are exempt from the requirement to maintain a plan.
  • The US plan does not require employer contributions.
  • The US plans offer tax credits to cover the administrative costs of setting up the plan for the smallest employers. Tax credits cover the entire cost of the plan for five years for the smallest employers (25 or fewer employees). Other small businesses have choices of different generous credits to cover at least 50% of their costs.
  • Plans in effect when the rule is adopted will not have to be modified.

"The data is very clear. The administration of retirement plans is not as burdensome as some have believed, but instead is simple and routine for small employers," said Catherine Reilly, Director of Retirement Solutions at Smart. "This legislation symbolizes a great leap toward the future of retirement security that Americans deserve."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small Businesses Smart Released a Special Report for Policymakers on How the Auto IRA/Plan Legislation Will Enhance Retirement Security for Americans, and How Simple it is for Small Employers to ComplyNASHVILLE, TN  / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Smart, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...