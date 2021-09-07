EANS-Adhoc Lenzing AG / CEO Stefan Doboczky will not extend contract Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 07.09.2021, 19:45 | 22 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 19:45 |

Contract ends by mutual agreement, effective end of third quarter 2021.

Supervisory Board Chairman Edelmann thanks CEO for exceptional achievements.



07.09.2021



Lenzing - The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, the world's leading producer of

wood-based cellulosic fibers, has come to a mutual agreement with its

longstanding Chief Executive Officer Stefan Doboczky to end his contract.

Doboczky has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be available for

another extension of his contract. With great regret the Supervisory Board of

Lenzing AG accepts his resignation and the parties mutually agreed to end the

contract effective September 30, 2021.



Lenzing AG remains on track with its guidance for the full year 2021 as

announced with the half-year results. Cord Prinzhorn has been appointed interim

CEO. Prinzhorn is Member of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG and will be

available until a successor is found. The Supervisory Board will immediately

start the search process.









Further inquiry note:

Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing AG

Phone: +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail: media@lenzing.com



issuer: Lenzing AG



A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office@lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/5014175

OTS: Lenzing AG

ISIN: AT0000644505





