EANS-Adhoc Lenzing AG / CEO Stefan Doboczky will not extend contract

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.09.2021, 19:45  |  22   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contract ends by mutual agreement, effective end of third quarter 2021.
Supervisory Board Chairman Edelmann thanks CEO for exceptional achievements.

Personnel/Company Information
07.09.2021

Lenzing - The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, the world's leading producer of
wood-based cellulosic fibers, has come to a mutual agreement with its
longstanding Chief Executive Officer Stefan Doboczky to end his contract.
Doboczky has informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be available for
another extension of his contract. With great regret the Supervisory Board of
Lenzing AG accepts his resignation and the parties mutually agreed to end the
contract effective September 30, 2021.

Lenzing AG remains on track with its guidance for the full year 2021 as
announced with the half-year results. Cord Prinzhorn has been appointed interim
CEO. Prinzhorn is Member of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG and will be
available until a successor is found. The Supervisory Board will immediately
start the search process.




Further inquiry note:
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Phone: +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail: media@lenzing.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/5014175
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505


Wertpapier


