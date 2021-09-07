Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

August 31, 2021 579,583,189 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 618,457,423

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 606,101,051

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of August 31, 2021 (38,874,234 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of August 31, 2021 (12,356,372 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of August 31, 2021).

Veolia Environnement

Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France

Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France

tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45

www.veolia.com

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,897,915,945 euros

403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005771/en/