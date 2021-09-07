checkAd

SoftwareONE Shareholders Including KKR Sell 5.4% of Share Capital

Autor: PLX AI
07.09.2021, 19:52  |  10   |   |   

(PLX AI) – SoftwareONE says around 8.6 million shares, representing approximately 5.4% of SoftwareONE's share capital, will be sold by shareholders and placed in the market.SoftwareONE has been informed that KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter are …

  • (PLX AI) – SoftwareONE says around 8.6 million shares, representing approximately 5.4% of SoftwareONE's share capital, will be sold by shareholders and placed in the market.
  • SoftwareONE has been informed that KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter are selling a total of around 8.6 million SoftwareONE shares (approximately 5.4% of the share capital) which are being placed in the market
  • The transaction is in line with the sell-down coordination agreed among the major shareholders in connection with SoftwareONE's IPO in October 2019
