SoftwareONE Shareholders Including KKR Sell 5.4% of Share Capital

(PLX AI) – SoftwareONE says around 8.6 million shares, representing approximately 5.4% of SoftwareONE's share capital, will be sold by shareholders and placed in the market.

SoftwareONE has been informed that KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter are selling a total of around 8.6 million SoftwareONE shares (approximately 5.4% of the share capital) which are being placed in the market

The transaction is in line with the sell-down coordination agreed among the major shareholders in connection with SoftwareONE's IPO in October 2019



SoftwareONE Holding Aktie





