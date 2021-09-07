SoftwareONE Shareholders Including KKR Sell 5.4% of Share Capital
- (PLX AI) – SoftwareONE says around 8.6 million shares, representing approximately 5.4% of SoftwareONE's share capital, will be sold by shareholders and placed in the market.
- SoftwareONE has been informed that KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter are selling a total of around 8.6 million SoftwareONE shares (approximately 5.4% of the share capital) which are being placed in the market
- The transaction is in line with the sell-down coordination agreed among the major shareholders in connection with SoftwareONE's IPO in October 2019
