EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica acquires shares in GrandVision

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 20:02  |   |   |   

EssilorLuxottica acquires shares in GrandVision

Charenton-le-Pont, France (September 7, 2021 – 8:00pm CEST) – Reference is made to the press release by EssilorLuxottica S.A. of 1 July 2021 regarding the announcement of its mandatory public offer on all shares in GrandVision N.V. (the “Offer”). Pursuant to the provisions of Section 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft), EssilorLuxottica announces that it conducted a transaction in GrandVision shares. The details of such transaction are stated below.

Date Transaction type Total number of shares Type of shares Price (€)
September 7, 2021 Purchase 16,902,305 Ordinary 28.42

The GrandVision shares are acquired from multiple shareholders represented by a single broker accounting for approximately 6.6% of the issued and outstanding share capital of GrandVision. Together with the GrandVision shares already held by EssilorLuxottica prior to today, EssilorLuxottica will hold 212,106,033 GrandVision shares, representing approximately 83.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital of GrandVision on the date hereof.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and since 1st July (via a majority interest) - GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

