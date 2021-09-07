Adecco Group launches accelerated bookbuild to raise up to EUR 230 million Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 07.09.2021, 20:25 | 45 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 20:25 | Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer

of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United

States, Canada, Australia or Japan.



AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





of up to 7,500,000 newly issued shares, each with a par value of

"New Shares"), sourced from existing authorised capital excluding existing

shareholders' pre-emptive rights, via an accelerated bookbuilding.



The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88



