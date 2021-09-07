checkAd

Adecco Group launches accelerated bookbuild to raise up to EUR 230 million

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.09.2021, 20:25  |  45   |   |   

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer
of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United
States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") today launches the placement
of up to 7,500,000 newly issued shares, each with a par value of CHF 0.10 (the
"New Shares"), sourced from existing authorised capital excluding existing
shareholders' pre-emptive rights, via an accelerated bookbuilding.

FULL PRESS RELEASE (PDF)
(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609811/Adecco_Group_Launch_ABB_Ad_Hoc.pdf)

The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145850/5014195
OTS: The Adecco Group



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adecco Group launches accelerated bookbuild to raise up to EUR 230 million This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Politik/Wirtschaft / In Sachsen-Anhalt droht Einstellung des Zugbetriebes von Abellio
Studie: Schon jeder Zweite würde für ein flexibles Arbeitsplatzmodell auf einen festen ...
Die IGCP Capital Partners GmbH ermöglicht den erfolgreichen Verkauf des Immobilienportals ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Bemühungen zur Erhaltung von Feuchtgebieten helfen SW. Chinas Kunming die Ökologie zu ...
Bremser gegen Beschleuniger, Kommentar zur IAA von Sebastian Schmid
Ex-Thiele Family Office-Chef Stefan Kamm wechselt zu Lennertz & Co.
G&L setzt die erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit im Bereich Streaming mit ARD und ZDF fort / Der ...
Hamburg Commercial Bank nutzt Payments-as-a-Service von Broadridge
Große Maklerumfrage zur Bundestagswahl: Uneinigkeit über mögliche Entwicklung der Immobilienpreise
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Vollelektrisch von Flensburg an den Gardasee: EnBW eröffnet wegweisenden Schnellladepark für das Fernverkehrsnetz (FOTO)
Firmenkreditantrag ohne Papierkrieg: FINSATION ermöglicht Online-Antragstellung (FOTO)
ALDI leistet Beitrag zur Entspannung am Markt für Schweinefleisch
Landwirtschaftszählung 2020 - Zahl der Arbeitskräfte weiterhin rückläufig
EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Weltpremiere zur IAA: ViveLaCar ONE® ist das erste Auto-Abo im Sharing (FOTO)
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:30 UhrReyna Provides Update on Drilling Progress, Virtual Site Visits and Corporate Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21:30 UhrL3Harris to Design Airservices Australia’s Telecommunications Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21:24 UhrLG Display zeigt transparente OLED auf der IAA 2021 in München
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
21:22 UhrDavid Hart zum neuen CEO der Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) ernannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21:17 UhrDTRT Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21:16 UhrUS-Anleihen geben deutlich nach - Zinsanstieg setzt sich fort
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21:15 UhrToll Brothers Announces New Community Opening and Sale of Model Homes in Porter Ranch
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21:15 UhrCORSAIR and Ubisoft Partner to Deliver Immersive PC Gaming Experience to Far Cry 6
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21:05 UhrCelwise AB verwendet von ExOne im 3D-Druck hergestellte Werkzeuge, um Holzfasern in innovativen Einweg-Ersatzkunststoff zu verwandeln
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21:01 UhrYMM FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action – YMM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten