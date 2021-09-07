Adecco Group launches accelerated bookbuild to raise up to EUR 230 million
Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - This announcement is not a prospectus and not an offer
of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United
States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
AD HOC Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Adecco Group AG (the "Company" or "Adecco Group") today launches the placement
of up to 7,500,000 newly issued shares, each with a par value of CHF 0.10 (the
"New Shares"), sourced from existing authorised capital excluding existing
shareholders' pre-emptive rights, via an accelerated bookbuilding.
The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88
OTS: The Adecco Group
