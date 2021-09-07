SMG Industries, Inc. Announces Senior Management Team Additions and Changes





Experienced transportation leaders join SMGI to drive next phase of growth and margins

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today reported the hiring of experienced leaders, including a Chief Transition Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Controller and the expanded role for the President of 5J Transportation Group.

Effective immediately, Mr. Steven H. Madden has assumed the role of Chief Transition Officer. In this interim capacity, Mr. Madden will advise concerning managerial transition and will also advise the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Madden has assembled and grown a portfolio of companies over the past 30 years. As a Chairman and CEO, Mr. Madden and his management teams have globally built, acquired, merged, and sold businesses, real estate and investments in and around the industrial, automotive, aerospace and energy industries. His experience and expertise include manufacturing, engineering, distribution, service companies, transportation, and top-grading management teams.

Additionally, Mr. Allen R. Parrott has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Parrott was the Chief Financial Officer of GreenPath Logistics, an owner and operator of natural gas-powered tractors. He served in that role since December 2020, during which time he led the creation of the ground transportation green fleet from inception. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Continental Intermodal Group, a technology driven logistics company and as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Central Freight Lines, a less than truckload carrier that generated approximately $300 million in revenue per year during Mr. Parrott’s tenure. In addition, he has extensive leadership experience in global freight management, transportation, contract logistics services and technology. Mr. Parrott earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.