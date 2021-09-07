BIGG Digital Assets Announces Participation In September Investor Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in September 2021:

BIGG is also participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference from October 5-7 which includes 1-1 meetings with US based institutional investors.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “I look forward to a busy September and October telling the compelling BIGG story to a wide range of new investors looking for innovative and exciting crypto companies to invest in. BIGG is that company. We have also launched US based TV advertising to further educate investors about BIGG and our wholly-owned divisions, Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netcoins.”

