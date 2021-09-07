checkAd

BIGG Digital Assets Announces Participation In September Investor Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in September 2021:

September 13th - H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
September 16th - Singular Research's Compelling Values Webinar
September 21st - OTC Markets Group, Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference
September 22nd - Adelaide Capital Markets Investor Webinar; Registration Link

BIGG is also participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference from October 5-7 which includes 1-1 meetings with US based institutional investors.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “I look forward to a busy September and October telling the compelling BIGG story to a wide range of new investors looking for innovative and exciting crypto companies to invest in. BIGG is that company. We have also launched US based TV advertising to further educate investors about BIGG and our wholly-owned divisions, Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netcoins.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

