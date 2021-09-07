checkAd

Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2021 Trading Volume

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 20:41  |  37   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month

Year-To-Date


Aug  

Aug  

%

Jul   

%

Aug   

Aug  

%

2021

2020

Chg

2021

Chg

2021

2020

Chg

Multiply-listed options ADV (contracts, k)

9,458

8,203

15.3%

9,848

-4.0%

9,912

8,136

21.8%

Index options ADV (contracts, k)

1,775

1,382

28.4%

1,918

-7.4%

1,863

1,925

-3.2%

Futures ADV (contracts, k)

186

177

4.9%

224

-17.0%

227

217

4.7%

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange ADV (matched shares, mn)

1,269

1,367

-7.2%

1,398

-9.2%

1,715

1,803

-4.9%

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange ADV (matched shares, mn)1

72

N/A


75

-5.2%

84

N/A


Canadian Equities ADV (matched shares, k)2

36,361

40,478

-10.2%

34,333

5.9%

53,264

40,478

31.6%

European Equities ADNV (€, mn)

6,351

4,947

28.4%

7,146

-11.1%

7,235

7,131

1.5%

EuroCCP Total Cleared Trades (k)3

92,913

74,315

25.0%

100,768

-7.8%

786,707

165,537

NM

EuroCCP Total Net Settlements (k) 3

812

606

34.0%

828

-2.0%

6,431

1,282

NM

Australian Equities ADNV (AUD, mn)4

774

N/A


672

15.3%

723

N/A


Japanese Equities ADNV (JPY, bn)4

81

N/A


75

7.3%

78

N/A


Global FX ADNV ($, mn)5

29,326

28,702

2.2%

33,051

-11.3%

33,831

35,440

-4.5%

1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020.

2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.

3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.

4Data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021;  Australian Equities volumes exclude Trade Reporting and reflects a restatement
of data previously reported on August 4, 2021.

5Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

NM   Not Meaningful

August 2021 Trading Volume Highlights

  • Cboe LIS, Cboe's European block trading platform powered by BIDS technology, achieved a 30.6 percent market share and average trade size of €835,857 in notional value in August to become the largest trading venue of its type (by market share), for the first time ever.
  • A total of 1.3 million Russell 2000 Index (RUT) option contracts traded in August, with 60,120 contracts changing hands a day – the highest month on record since October 2018.
  • Average daily notional value in Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) transacted on Cboe SEF reached $413 million during August – the fifth consecutive record month.
  • BIDS Trading reported a record of 100 Average Daily Prints >10% ADV per day during August.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact


Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com


CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Volatility Index, CFE, and VIX are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Russell and Russell 2000 are registered trademarks of the Frank Russell Company, used under license. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.  and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P, Russell, iShares or IHS Markit. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice.  Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.  and  its  affiliates make  no  warranty,  expressed  or  implied,  including,  without  limitation,  any  warranties  as  of  merchantability,  fitness  for  a particular  purpose,  accuracy,  completeness  or  timeliness,  the  results to  be  obtained  by  recipients  of  the  products  and  services  described  herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the  Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons.  Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606. 

Futures trading is not suitable for all investors and involves the risk of loss. That risk of loss can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether futures trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding futures trading risks, see the Risk Disclosure Statement set forth in Appendix A to CFTC Regulation 1.55(c) and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2021 Trading Volume CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Polypropylene Packaging Films Market to surpass 13.2 million Tons by 2021 as Demand for Flexible Packaging Surges: Future Market Insights Survey
XCMG Reports CNY 53.2 Billion Revenue in H1 2021, Setting New Highs in Revenue, Net Profit and Cash ...
Flanders Investment & Trade Announces Jump in UK Companies Investing in the Region
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Reach $6.26 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 56.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size Worth $4.73 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 19.72 Billion by 2028 | Growing demand for advanced material ...
Mowilex Indonesia Launches Bold Campaign to Remove Lead Paint from Store Shelves for Free
Increase in Number of Renewable Energy Projects Fuels Demand for Cogeneration Equipment Market, ...
Shutterstock Acquires PicMonkey, A Leading Creative Design Platform
Fusion Biopsy Market Size Worth $1.11 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients to accelerate growth in food and beverage
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...