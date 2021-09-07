Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer

Field joins Ford from Apple, where he served as VP, Special Projects. Before that, he was senior vice president, Engineering, at Tesla. His appointment to Ford is effective today, and he reports to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

Ford Motor Company today named Doug Field as the company’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer as it continues to advance its Ford+ growth plan.

“Doug is one of the world’s most respected engineering and product design leaders and has been a driving force behind breakthrough products across auto, tech and mobility, including at Apple, Tesla and Segway,” Farley said. “His talent and commitment to innovation that improves customers’ lives will be invaluable as we build out our Ford+ plan to deliver awesome products, always-on customer relationships and ever-improving user experiences. We are thrilled Doug chose to join Ford and help write the next amazing chapter of this great company.”

Field will lead Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware organization currently consisting of Vehicle Controls, Enterprise Connectivity, Features, Integration & Validation, Architecture & Platform, Driver Assistance Technology and Digital Engineering Tools. This includes:

Leading design, development and implementation of the Blue Oval Intelligence tech stack for Ford, Lincoln and Ford Pro products to create intuitive, always-on experiences for customers

Delivering customer-facing attributes, technologies and features, such as infotainment, navigation, driver-assist technology, connected services and vehicle cybersecurity

Developing scalable technology platforms that can be deployed across Ford global products

Leading and managing relationships with key technology partners and the digital developer ecosystem

Leading Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates to delight customers, improve quality and reduce costs

“I’m thrilled to be joining Ford as it embraces a transition to a new, complex and fascinating period in the auto industry,” Field said. “It will be a privilege to help Ford deliver a new generation of experiences built on the shift to electrification, software and digital experiences, and autonomy. I’m committed to helping the team make those experiences seamless, delightful and continually advancing over time.”