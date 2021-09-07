checkAd

Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 21:00  |  54   |   |   

Ford Motor Company today named Doug Field as the company’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer as it continues to advance its Ford+ growth plan.

Field joins Ford from Apple, where he served as VP, Special Projects. Before that, he was senior vice president, Engineering, at Tesla. His appointment to Ford is effective today, and he reports to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Long
Basispreis 11,57€
Hebel 10,12
Ask 1,20
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 14,56€
Hebel 7,22
Ask 0,14
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Doug is one of the world’s most respected engineering and product design leaders and has been a driving force behind breakthrough products across auto, tech and mobility, including at Apple, Tesla and Segway,” Farley said. “His talent and commitment to innovation that improves customers’ lives will be invaluable as we build out our Ford+ plan to deliver awesome products, always-on customer relationships and ever-improving user experiences. We are thrilled Doug chose to join Ford and help write the next amazing chapter of this great company.”

Field will lead Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware organization currently consisting of Vehicle Controls, Enterprise Connectivity, Features, Integration & Validation, Architecture & Platform, Driver Assistance Technology and Digital Engineering Tools. This includes:

  • Leading design, development and implementation of the Blue Oval Intelligence tech stack for Ford, Lincoln and Ford Pro products to create intuitive, always-on experiences for customers
  • Delivering customer-facing attributes, technologies and features, such as infotainment, navigation, driver-assist technology, connected services and vehicle cybersecurity
  • Developing scalable technology platforms that can be deployed across Ford global products
  • Leading and managing relationships with key technology partners and the digital developer ecosystem
  • Leading Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates to delight customers, improve quality and reduce costs

“I’m thrilled to be joining Ford as it embraces a transition to a new, complex and fascinating period in the auto industry,” Field said. “It will be a privilege to help Ford deliver a new generation of experiences built on the shift to electrification, software and digital experiences, and autonomy. I’m committed to helping the team make those experiences seamless, delightful and continually advancing over time.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ford Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer Ford Motor Company today named Doug Field as the company’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer as it continues to advance its Ford+ growth plan. Field joins Ford from Apple, where he served as VP, Special Projects. Before that, he …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
Titel
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:06 UhrIAA: Merkel sieht Autobranche auf Kurs zur Klimaneutralität
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:32 UhrIAA: Autoindustrie fordert passende Rahmenbedingungen für Mobilitätswende
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21IAA/ROUNDUP/PwC: Erholung bei Halbleiter-Versorgung dauert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21IAA: VW zeigt autonom fahrenden 'Bulli'-Prototypen - Greenpeace-Protest
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21IAA/PwC: Erholung bei Halbleiter-Versorgung dauert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Ford Retail Sales Grow 6.5 Percent From Last Month Due to Production and Inventory Improvements; 41,000 New Retail Orders, Up 4-Fold
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Wann werden Disney, Ford und AMC wieder Dividenden zahlen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 01.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21TV-Quoten: Fahrrad-Cops bringen Sat.1 nicht auf Touren
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Halbleiter-Engpässe: Ford stoppt erneut die Fiesta-Produktion
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten