Concentrix Schedules Release of Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 21:00  |  22   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, September 27, 2021.   The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 9:00 am, Eastern Time.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC) is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 115 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit concentrix.com to learn more. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
David Stein
Investor Relations
Concentrix Corporation
david.stein@concentrix.com




