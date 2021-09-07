checkAd

CORSAIR and Ubisoft Partner to Deliver Immersive PC Gaming Experience to Far Cry 6

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers, is delighted to announce the continuation of its partnership with leading video game publisher Ubisoft, bringing immersive in-game RGB lighting integration for all CORSAIR iCUE RGB devices to the latest installment of the popular Far Cry franchise: Far Cry 6. Players can experience exclusive dynamic lighting effects that convey the action not just through the screen, but across their entire iCUE setup as well.

Far Cry 6 welcomes you to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. Far Cry 6 immerses players into the adrenaline-filled world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. As dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Playing as local Yaran Dani Rojas, join revolutionary group Libertad and fight your way to Esperanza to take down Antón Castillo and his oppressive regime.

PC players will be able to experience Far Cry 6’s action beyond the screen through their CORSAIR iCUE software-compatible components and peripherals. Whether you’re exploring the island, caught in an explosion, or liberating an outpost, your entire iCUE ecosystem will light up reflecting in-game events in real time.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Ubisoft, bringing greater immersion to the highly anticipated Far Cry 6,” said Lauren Premo, Director of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. “The iCUE integration for previous games, including Far Cry 5, was a big hit with PC gamers and we’re excited to go even bigger and better with Far Cry 6.”

“We believe that CORSAIR iCUE’s synchronized lighting takes in-game immersion to the next level,'' said Chris Early, Vice President of Partnerships and Revenue at Ubisoft. “We’re happy to work with CORSAIR to provide PC gamers with an iCUE game integration that will allow them to fully experience the journey of a guerrilla fighter in Yara.”

The Far Cry 6 iCUE game integration will be available October 7th, alongside the launch of the game. To celebrate the partnership with Ubisoft, CORSAIR will bundle digital copies of Far Cry 6 with purchases of eligible CORSAIR iCUE-compatible products from the CORSAIR webstore*, as well as host a giveaway for the chance to win a custom PC inspired by the in-game Furioso Jetpack item, and more. Additionally, a custom Far Cry 6 profile icon pack for Elgato Stream Deck, enabling the use of macro shortcuts in-game from your Stream Deck, is also available as a free download from the Stream Deck Store.

