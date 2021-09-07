checkAd

Reyna Provides Update on Drilling Progress, Virtual Site Visits and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV; OTCQX: RSNVF; FRA: 4ZC) (“Reyna” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its two ongoing drill campaigns at the Guigui and Batopilas Projects in Chihuahua Mexico and other corporate initiatives.

Highlights

  • At Guigui, 12,000 meters of Stage 1 drilling has been completed with Reyna now just awaiting assays for the final few hundred meters. A press release with the results of the full drill campaign will be available in due course, once all assays are received from the lab.

  • At Batopilas, approximately 2,500 meters of drilling has been completed out of the planned 10,000 meters for Stage 1. The first 1,000 meters have come back from the lab and drill results will be communicated via a press release to investors this week.

  • At Medicine Springs and La Reyna, Reyna continues to advance towards drilling. At Medicine Springs a large sampling and mapping program was completed and a Lydar survey is scheduled in the next few weeks.

Guigui Project, Mexico

The initial 12,000 meters of drilling planned as part of Stage 1 has been completed. Reyna is awaiting the results of the last few hundred meters of assays. Results of the full program will be published in a press release in the coming weeks.

Reyna has begun Stage 2 drilling, details of Stage 2 drilling will be provided with Stage 1 results. A minimum budget of 10,000 meters more has already been approved by the board for stage 2 (for a total of 22,000 meters).

A virtual site visit of Guigui is available here, and on the Company’s website www.reynasilver.com, which provides an overview of the strategy, activities and goal of the exploration program in the famous Santa Eulalia mining district with over 500 million ounces of historic silver production.

Click here to watch the video

Batopilas Project, Mexico

Reyna’s Stage 1 drilling at Batopilas includes 10,000 meters of drilling which began in June 2021. The drill program is following targets established by Reyna’s technical team in the spring exploration campaign which discovered multiple extensions to 30 known veins in the district, as well as two new veins with multiple high-grade silver and gold sample results of up to 42,306 g/t Ag and 21.4 g/t Au.

