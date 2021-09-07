checkAd

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $60 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 /

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is one of the leading ELT service providers in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). The Company offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, served by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time. The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

https://www.accesswire.com/663025/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-60-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-Ordinary-Shares-and-Pre-Funded-Warrants-to-Purchase-Ordinary-Shares-for-Meten-Holding-Group-Ltd-NASDAQ-METX

