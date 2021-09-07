checkAd

Major League Football Hires Tom Lewand as Special Executive Consultant

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / MLFB (OTC PINK:MLFB) Major League Football is excited to announce the addition of Tom Lewand, former President and CEO of the Detroit Lions, as a Special Executive Consultant. Mr. Lewand was with the Lions for 20 years, serving as its Executive Vice President and COO, and President and CEO from 2008 to 2015. During his tenure he supervised the design and development of Ford Field, and held key positions at the NFL League Level, including a member of The Super Bowl, Collective Bargaining, and Draft Committees. He oversaw the development of key vendor relationships for the Lions, and the creation of subsidiary corporations which expanded team income and growth. From 2016 to 2020 he was CEO of Shinola Detroit, a luxury goods retailer. Tom led their reorganization and return to profitability. CEO Frank Murtha commented: "Tom's experience as a key executive in the NFL, and business, elevates our entire executive team. His NFL contacts built up over many years will further aid our complementary relationship with the NFL and its teams. Mr. Lewand is actively engaged in the Detroit business and nonprofit community. He currently holds board seats at the Detroit Zoological Society, The Detroit Economic Growth Organization, and the Detroit Mayor's Workforce Development Board. Mr. Lewand earned Bachelor of Arts, MBA, and JD degrees from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

CONTACT:
Frank Murtha, CEO
f.murtha@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663028/Major-League-Football-Hires-Tom-Lewa ...



