Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF) has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.Nanalysis CEO, Mr. Sean …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF) has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Nanalysis CEO, Mr. Sean Krakiwsky, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September ­­9 at 11 a.m. Mountain time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay HERE.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

Nanalysis will also be participating in the upcoming LD Micro event on October 12, 2021, at 9.30 a.m. MT. This is an in-person event and can also be attended virtually by following the link HERE. Investors interested in attending in person can sign up HERE.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About the LD Micro Conference

LD Micro is famous for the gatherings it puts together, and while this will be smaller, the level of excitement, energy, and knowledge to be gained will far surpass anything we've ever done.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol “NSCI,” Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol “NSCIF," and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol “1N1.”

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its cutting edge 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. Its spectrometers are used by chemical professionals spanning industries, including, but not limited to, oil and gas, chemical mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company offers electronic boards and software used to drive MRI equipment in pre-clinical configurations and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE.

