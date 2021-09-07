Glassbox to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9th, 2021

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Glassbox (TASE:GLBX) has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.Yaron Morgenstern, Glassbox CEO, is scheduled to present …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Glassbox (TASE:GLBX) has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Yaron Morgenstern, Glassbox CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September ­­9th at 7:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2769/42709.