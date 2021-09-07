Paycom to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that the company will participate in Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.paycom.com under the “Events” tab. Presentations may include forward-looking information. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.