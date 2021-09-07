Joby Aviation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing, today announced that Executive Chairman, Paul Sciarra, and CFO, Matt Field, will attend the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Friday, September 10th. The Company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 12:45 PM ET. A webcast of the event will be available here .

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which has a maximum range of 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

