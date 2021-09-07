Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate virtually in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday September 8, 2021.
Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.
About Helix
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005603/en/
