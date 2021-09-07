Cheniere Announces Comprehensive Long-Term Capital Allocation Plan
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a comprehensive, long-term capital allocation plan (the “Plan”) designed to achieve an investment grade balance sheet, return significant capital to shareholders over time, and continue to invest in accretive organic growth.
With financial results for 2021 expected at the high end of the guidance ranges, and the substantial completion of Sabine Pass Train 6 now expected in the first quarter of 2022, the Company has reached a cash flow inflection point and expects to generate ~$10 billion of cumulative Distributable Cash Flow1 (“DCF”) through 2024 with annual run-rate DCF of $2.6 – $3.0 billion, enabling execution on the balance sheet, capital returns, and accretive growth priorities. The Plan is designed to achieve a run-rate DCF of $15 – $17 per share on a long-term basis, inclusive of the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project (“Corpus Christi Stage 3”).
“Over the past five years, we have successfully executed on our operating, commercial and financial goals, which now serve as the foundation for this comprehensive capital allocation plan for Cheniere’s stakeholders. The Plan is built from our guiding principles of maintaining a strong, sustainable balance sheet, funding financially disciplined accretive growth, and returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our accomplishments over the past five years have led us to this point, and the Plan helps ensure Cheniere’s long-term success by strengthening our financial position, commencing meaningful shareholder returns, and committing to our disciplined approach to deploying growth capital.”
Sustainable Balance Sheet and Liquidity
- Plan for ~$1 billion of annual debt repayment, targeting investment grade consolidated credit metrics by the early-to-mid 2020s
- Prioritize repayment of secured callable or maturing project debt to strengthen project credit metrics and lessen subordination of the corporate level credit profiles
Capital Return to Shareholders
- Declaring an inaugural quarterly dividend of $0.33, or $1.32 annualized, per share. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2021
- Plan to grow dividend at mid-single digit growth rate, positioning the inaugural dividend approximately in line with the S&P 500 average yield and growth rate
- Reset share buyback program of $1 billion for an additional 3 years beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021. Share repurchases under the previous $1 billion authorization have resumed in the third quarter
Accretive Growth
0 Kommentare