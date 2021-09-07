Cheniere Announces Comprehensive Long-Term Capital Allocation Plan

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a comprehensive, long-term capital allocation plan (the “Plan”) designed to achieve an investment grade balance sheet, return significant capital to shareholders over time, and continue to invest in accretive organic growth.

With financial results for 2021 expected at the high end of the guidance ranges, and the substantial completion of Sabine Pass Train 6 now expected in the first quarter of 2022, the Company has reached a cash flow inflection point and expects to generate ~$10 billion of cumulative Distributable Cash Flow1 (“DCF”) through 2024 with annual run-rate DCF of $2.6 – $3.0 billion, enabling execution on the balance sheet, capital returns, and accretive growth priorities. The Plan is designed to achieve a run-rate DCF of $15 – $17 per share on a long-term basis, inclusive of the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project (“Corpus Christi Stage 3”).