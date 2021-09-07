checkAd

Gritstone Announces Presentations at Two Investor Conferences in September

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that Gritstone management will present webcasted company overviews at two upcoming investor conferences in September.

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date and Time: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET
Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer

Conference: Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET
Presenter: Celia Economides, executive vice president and chief financial officer

A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible via the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Gritstone
Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company’s lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an “off-the-shelf” shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and through a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences. For more information, please visit gritstone.com.

Gritstone Contacts
Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:
Celia Economides
Chief Financial Officer
celia@gritstone.com





