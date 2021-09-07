ESPERION to Host Investor Webinar on the Current Landscape and Future Directions in the Treatment of Elevated Cholesterol

This webinar, taking place during National Cholesterol Awareness Month, will feature an educational discussion with world-renowned cardiologist Steven Nissen, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, which was recently named the #2 healthcare hospital in the nation and the #1 hospital for heart care in U.S. News & World Report’s “2021-22 Best Hospitals” ranking. Dr. Nissen will cover the strengths and limitations of the current treatment paradigm for decreasing cardiovascular disease through lowering of LDL-cholesterol in adults. He will discuss the current landscape, historical evolution of treatment guidelines, and opportunities to bridge the gap in patients not served by current medicines. Additionally, Dr. Nissen will review the role and importance of cardiovascular outcomes trials in characterizing the potential benefits of cardiovascular and LDL-cholesterol lowering medicines.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), the lipid management company, today announced that it will host an investor webinar on the current landscape and future directions in the treatment of elevated cholesterol on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:30pm Eastern Time.

The event format will be an educational discussion between Dr. Nissen and the company’s new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. JoAnne Foody, and will be followed by Q&A.

This webinar is intended for investors only and is not intended for healthcare professionals or consumers. To register for the webinar, please click here.

Steven Nissen M.D., is a world-renowned cardiologist, patient advocate, and researcher with over 35 years of experience as a practicing physician. Dr. Nissen is Chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic and Professor of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Nissen was Chairman of the Robert and Suzanne Tomsich Department of Cardiovascular Medicine from 2006 to 2019 after serving nine years as Vice Chairman of the Department of Cardiology and five years as Medical Director of the Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular Coordinating Center (C5), an organization that directs multicenter clinical trials.

Dr. Nissen is Chief Academic Officer, Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, and holds the Lewis and Patricia Dickey Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine. He is heavily involved with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), serving as President from March 2006 to March 2007, a member of the ACC Executive Committee from 2004 to 2008, and spending 10 years as a member of the organization’s Board of Trustees. In addition, Dr. Nissen has served several terms on the Program Committee for the ACC Annual Scientific Sessions.

Dr. Nissen served as a member of the CardioRenal Advisory Panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for five years and as chair of the final year of his membership. He continues to serve as a periodic advisor to several FDA committees as a Special Government Employee.

ESPERION Therapeutics

