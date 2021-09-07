Initial Clinical Data from Editas Medicine’s BRILLIANCE Clinical Trial of EDIT-101 for LCA10 to be Presented at the International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration in September

Company to host webcast investor event following the presentation on September 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that an abstract featuring initial clinical data from the BRILLIANCE clinical trial of EDIT-101 has been selected for an oral presentation at the XIXth International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration (RD2021) being held in Nashville, Tenn., and virtually September 28 – October 2, 2021. EDIT-101 is under development for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10), a CEP290-related retinal degenerative disorder.

“We look forward to sharing our Company’s first clinical data at RD2021 and our progress towards developing a transformative gene editing medicine for people living with CEP290-related retinal degeneration. The presentation will include an evaluation of clinical data from the first two adult cohorts as the study continues into the pediatric mid-dose and adult high-dose cohorts,” said Lisa Michaels, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Editas Medicine. “I would like to thank all of the patients who have and will participate in this landmark gene editing medicine clinical trial.”

The presentation will include patient safety assessments and a preliminary analysis of secondary endpoints relating to signals of gene editing and clinical benefit. Cumulative data from patients in the adult low-dose and mid-dose cohorts and will be presented by one of the study’s Principal Investigators, Dr. Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Molecular and Medical Genetics, Kenneth C. Swan Endowed Professor of Ophthalmology, Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division Chief, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University.

Full details of the Editas Medicine presentations can be accessed on the RD2021 website at http://www.rdmeeting.net/RD2021Program.pdf.

Oral Presentation:

Title: BRILLIANCE: A Phase 1/2 Single Ascending Dose Study of EDIT-101, an in vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Therapy, in CEP290-Related Retinal Degeneration

Session Title: Platform Session V: Clinical Trials

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 9:05 – 9:35 a.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Mark Pennesi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Molecular and Medical Genetics, Kenneth C. Swan Endowed Professor of Ophthalmology, Paul H. Casey Ophthalmic Genetics Division Chief, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University.