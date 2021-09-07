checkAd

Medallion Financial Corp. to Participate in the Colliers Securities Institutional Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) announced today that senior management will participate in the Colliers Securities Institutional Investor Conference, which will take place virtually September 9, 2021.

Medallion management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Colliers representative, or Medallion Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries. The Company has loaned more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996 and as of June 30, 2021, has $1.8 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Investor Contact:
InvestorRelations@medallion.com
(212) 328-2176





