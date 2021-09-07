checkAd

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

16th Annual Citi BioPharma Conference on September 8-10, 2021

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 9-15, 2021

23rd H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 13-15, 2021

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27-30, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the following September virtual investor conferences:

16th Annual Citi BioPharma Conference
Date: September 8, 2021
Format: 1x1 meetings

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 9, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:15 a.m. ET and 1x1 meetings

23rd H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: September 13, 2021
On-demand Presentation Available: 7:00 a.m. ET and 1x1 meetings

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 29, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. ET and 1x1 meetings

If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting at any of the events, please contact your bank conference representative or UNITY at ir@unitybiotechnology.com. For more details and to access webcasts of the presentations, please see the Events and Presentations section of UNITY’s corporate website.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to UNITY’s understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, our expectations regarding potential benefits, activity, effectiveness, and safety of UBX1325, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME, AMD, and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of results of our studies of UBX1325, the timing of the expected commencement, progression, and conclusion of our studies including those of UBX1325, and UNITY’s expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the development of preclinical and clinical drug candidates, including delaying or disrupting the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, and risks relating to UNITY’s understanding of senescence biology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of UNITY in general, see UNITY’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2021, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

CONTACT: Media
Canale Communications
Jason Spark
jason.spark@canalecomm.com




Disclaimer

