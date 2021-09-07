Ekso Bionics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference held on September 13 - 15, 2021.



The fireside chat will be available to view on-demand as of 4:00 AM PT / 7:00 AM ET, Monday, September 13, 2021 throughout the entirety of the conference and on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com, or by clicking here.