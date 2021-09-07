Xperi to Host Virtual Investor Meetings at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Conference on September 14, 2021

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced that Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Citi 2021 Gobal Tehcnology Conference on September 14, 2021. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one meetings.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

