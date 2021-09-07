checkAd

BGSF, Inc. to Present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference

07.09.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that Beth Garvey, President and CEO, and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference, being held Monday, September 13, at the TWA Hotel in New York. Management will present at 11:00 a.m. EST and will be available for a breakout session immediately following their presentation.

A live webcast and replay of management’s presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bgsf.com.

About BGSF

With its home office in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company and the 50th largest IT staffing firm in the 2020 updates. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

