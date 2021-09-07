BGSF, Inc. to Present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that Beth Garvey, President and CEO, and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference, being held Monday, September 13, at the TWA Hotel in New York. Management will present at 11:00 a.m. EST and will be available for a breakout session immediately following their presentation.

A live webcast and replay of management’s presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bgsf.com.