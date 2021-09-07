checkAd

Spruce Biosciences to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that company management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences taking place virtually throughout the month of September:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Date:     September 13 – 14, 2021
    Format: Company presentation (available September 13 at 7:00 am ET) and 1x1 meetings
  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
    Date:     September 14 – 15, 2021
    Format: Company presentation (September 15 at 1:25 pm ET) and 1x1 meetings
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
    Date:     September 20 – 22, 2021
    Format: Company presentation (September 21 at 11:35 am ET) and 1x1 meetings
  • SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event
    Date:     September 22 – 23, 2021
    Format: 1x1 meetings

Interested parties can access the webcast for each conference presentation from the Events section of the company’s investor relations website.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess. To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter @Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.



