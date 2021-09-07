Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in September 2021:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit

Date: Monday, September 20, 2021

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET/11:55 a.m. PT

Event: Fireside Chat

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

Event: Company Presentation

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright, Oppenheimer, and Cantor presentations will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentations will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

