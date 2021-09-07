checkAd

Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in September 2021:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
 Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: Available on demand beginning 7:00 a.m. ET/4:00 a.m. PT
Event: Company Presentation

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit
 Date: Monday, September 20, 2021
Time: 2:55 p.m. ET/11:55 a.m. PT
Event: Fireside Chat

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
 Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT
Event: Company Presentation

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright, Oppenheimer, and Cantor presentations will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentations will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


